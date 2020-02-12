Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Raised by William Blair

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.63. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.09.

NYSE SPGI opened at $294.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $194.68 and a 12 month high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

