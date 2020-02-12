Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Trueblue Inc Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:TBI)

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Trueblue in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Trueblue’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. Trueblue’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Trueblue stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.69. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Trueblue by 818.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trueblue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trueblue by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.