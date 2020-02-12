Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Central Garden & Pet Co Cut by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Central Garden & Pet in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $28.40 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.07.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $482.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.28 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

