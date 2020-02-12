Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Capri stock opened at $30.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. Capri has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $50.00.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capri by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Capri by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

