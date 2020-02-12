QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) Short Interest Down 18.4% in January

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,180,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 23,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

QEP Resources stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. QEP Resources has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $8.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QEP shares. Williams Capital raised QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QEP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 40,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 608.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 182,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $669,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

