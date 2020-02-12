Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,247 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,703 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 121,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 676,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.52.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.