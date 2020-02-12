Quadrant Capital Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in China Southern Airlines were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZNH traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.50. 2,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

