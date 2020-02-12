Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $53,000 Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 153.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,327,357 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $144,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 610,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $66,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 352,794 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 299,296 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,232,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. BidaskClub cut Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock traded up $4.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.86. 2,474,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 119.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.13. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

