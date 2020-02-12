Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 140.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 9.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,835. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Gartner Inc has a twelve month low of $124.77 and a twelve month high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at $23,636,063.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $207,502.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,132 shares in the company, valued at $339,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,100,794. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

