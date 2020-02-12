Quadrant Capital Group LLC Invests $55,000 in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Shares of GLOB traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.63 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. Globant SA has a 52-week low of $67.46 and a 52-week high of $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $171.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

