QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 491,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

