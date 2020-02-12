QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,412 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after buying an additional 113,056 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after buying an additional 45,360 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after buying an additional 23,648 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,045 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,622,253.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.72. 9,786,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

