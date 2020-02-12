Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Downgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold”

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.24 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Qumu alerts:

NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qumu has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qumu by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qumu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.