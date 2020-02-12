RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Short Interest Up 21.8% in January

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the January 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RAPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.05. 4,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,916. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($12.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.15) by ($6.26).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

