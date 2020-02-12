RefToken (REF) 24 Hour Volume Tops $240.00

RefToken (CURRENCY:REF) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. RefToken has a market capitalization of $419,586.00 and approximately $240.00 worth of RefToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RefToken token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00004039 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and OKEx. Over the last week, RefToken has traded 167.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $617.82 or 0.05978694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00058271 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00025037 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00120427 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009891 BTC.

About RefToken

REF is a token. Its launch date was September 4th, 2017. RefToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,000 tokens. The Reddit community for RefToken is /r/RefToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RefToken is reftoken.io . RefToken’s official Twitter account is @RefToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RefToken

RefToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RefToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RefToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RefToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

