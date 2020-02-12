Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,914,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 611.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,005,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,283 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 1.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,496,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 0.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,099,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the third quarter worth about $14,664,000. 18.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Santander raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Banco Sabadell upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

GRFS traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 132,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,724. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. GRIFOLS S A/S has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

