Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $464,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.60. 17,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,638. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.00. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.