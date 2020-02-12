Regentatlantic Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 928,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,311,000 after acquiring an additional 99,950 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,711,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 221,266 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

SU stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 257,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,157. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.89. The company has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.