Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 134 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.66. 292,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

