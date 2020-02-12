Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

NYSE MKC traded up $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.47 and a 200 day moving average of $164.56. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $126.94 and a one year high of $174.58.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Bank of America started coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.