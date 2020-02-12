Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $360,660.00. Insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192 over the last 90 days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RS opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

