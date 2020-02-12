Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) Stock Position Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.21% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $16,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 437.6% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,319 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 7,800 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $906,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,476 shares in the company, valued at $10,055,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,527. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 1-year low of $82.62 and a 1-year high of $122.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

