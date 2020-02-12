Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNST. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. Renasant has a 52-week low of $31.46 and a 52-week high of $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Renasant by 192.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Renasant by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Renasant by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,430 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Renasant by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Renasant by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

