Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.45, approximately 110,829 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 117,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

REPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $536.14 million, a P/E ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes acquired 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $14,971,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

