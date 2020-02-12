Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Keywords Studios (KWS)

Keywords Studios (LON: KWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/6/2020 – Keywords Studios had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/6/2020 – Keywords Studios had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/4/2020 – Keywords Studios was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,400 ($18.42).

1/31/2020 – Keywords Studios had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/30/2020 – Keywords Studios had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/27/2020 – Keywords Studios had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,853 ($24.38) to GBX 1,881 ($24.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Keywords Studios had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Keywords Studios had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

Shares of LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,559 ($20.51) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,476.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,391.65. Keywords Studios PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 885 ($11.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 74.95.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

