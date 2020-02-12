Research Analysts Set Expectations for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:GOO)

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CANADA GOOSE-TS’s FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.85 million.

