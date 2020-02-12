Research Analysts Set Expectations for SolarWinds Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SolarWinds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the software maker will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SWI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE SWI opened at $19.01 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 380.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $239,971.32. Also, EVP Jason Bliss sold 8,467 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $163,836.45. Insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

