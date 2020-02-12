Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Longbow Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.78.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,951,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after buying an additional 48,184 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,290,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.