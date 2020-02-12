Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.78. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $79.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,418,000 after buying an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,390,000 after buying an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $32,840,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,629.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 377,983 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

