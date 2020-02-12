resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

TORC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim cut resTORbio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Svb Leerink cut resTORbio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut resTORbio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ TORC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 406,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,846. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. resTORbio has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $11.96.

In other resTORbio news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 6,161,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $7,393,837.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,119,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,415,016 shares of company stock worth $8,847,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 583,233 shares during the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

