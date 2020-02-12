Retirement Network Invests $1.17 Million in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Retirement Network acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 500,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 70,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,585,000 after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.55.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.48. The stock had a trading volume of 936,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,836. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.07 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

