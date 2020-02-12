Retirement Network Invests $1.22 Million in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Nike by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 295,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.54.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.00. 8,072,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,916,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $155.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

