Retirement Network Invests $10.64 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Retirement Network acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 299,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.1% of Retirement Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

Shares of SMMV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 130,757 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $31.04.

