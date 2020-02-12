Retirement Network Makes New $343,000 Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,637 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 191,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,782. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $56.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.