Retirement Network Takes $719,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Retirement Network bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,471 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 26.1% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 25.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 13,763,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,106,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.81. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $599.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,265 shares of company stock worth $16,640,759. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.