Retirement Network Takes Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,000. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Network owned 0.15% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 768.6% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 137,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,634 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 158,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.87. The stock had a trading volume of 182,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,174. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $50.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.0891 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.