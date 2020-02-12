Reviewing Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) & Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF)

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) and Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Western Uranium & Vanadium has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peninsula Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Uranium & Vanadium -4,991.67% -11.87% -9.94% Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Uranium & Vanadium $50,000.00 361.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A Peninsula Energy $6.59 million 3.72 -$42.52 million ($0.07) -1.50

Western Uranium & Vanadium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peninsula Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Western Uranium & Vanadium and Peninsula Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Uranium & Vanadium 0 0 0 0 N/A Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Peninsula Energy beats Western Uranium & Vanadium on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Company Profile

There is no company description available for Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. The company also explores for gold ores. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project located in Wyoming; 74% interest in the Karoo project located in South Africa; and 50% interest in the RakiRaki gold project located in Fiji. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was founded in 1993 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

