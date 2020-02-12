Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.30-1.32 for the period. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.30-1.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,468. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $74.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

