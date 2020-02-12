Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.32 EPS.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 490,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,875. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 120.24, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.76. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

