Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $35.27

Shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.27 and last traded at $35.26, with a volume of 17382 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RXN. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

In other Rexnord news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $3,701,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 394,486 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,926 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rexnord by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $7,218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $15,456,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter.

Rexnord Company Profile (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

