RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 37,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.28. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. RF Industries had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. RF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Howard F. Hill sold 28,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $174,140.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 256,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Turfler sold 9,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $60,780.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,282.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,879 shares of company stock worth $269,474. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 259,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 68,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

