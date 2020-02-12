Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 3,369 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.00.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $392.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.09 and its 200-day moving average is $414.01. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $349.71 and a fifty-two week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.