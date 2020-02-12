Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 451 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of AutoZone worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,368,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $14.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,065.30. The company had a trading volume of 13,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,134.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $882.87 and a one year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

