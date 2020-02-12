Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Rhumbline Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Verizon Communications worth $477,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.58.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,925,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,467. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.51. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.86 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

