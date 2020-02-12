Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of FedEx worth $68,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after acquiring an additional 599,344 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,109,396 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $161,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $103,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in FedEx by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 655,953 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $95,487,000 after acquiring an additional 138,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.47. 1,300,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,866. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.96. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $137.78 and a 1-year high of $199.32. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 754.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

