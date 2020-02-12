Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,804 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Hershey worth $46,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,439,835 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $157.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,875. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $107.82 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

