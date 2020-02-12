Rhumbline Advisers Buys 33,112 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of Consolidated Edison worth $50,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,533. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

