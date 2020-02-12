Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Constellation Brands worth $58,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,188. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.39, for a total value of $406,390.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,329,985 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

