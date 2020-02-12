Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 19,800 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Centene worth $48,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. increased its position in Centene by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,774,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Centene by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Centene by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,976,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 266,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,923,920. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

CNC stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. 442,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,134,173. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

