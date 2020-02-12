Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,833 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $45,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 69.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 356,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after buying an additional 146,316 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 216,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,798 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,981,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 47,121 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.28. The stock had a trading volume of 302,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.74 and a twelve month high of $294.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 0.76.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.51, for a total transaction of $3,695,022.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

